Hilltoppers just thrilled to be on the field

Onalaska, Wis (WXOW) There won't be a conference title to defend this season for Onalaska with teams having to change up their schedules due to COVID-19.

But the Hilltoppers still have high expectations.

Onalaska went 6-0 in the MVC last year and return some top skill position players as well as a veteran offensive line.

Scoring points has never been a problem under Tom Yashinsky.

They averaged 31 points a game last season and figure to be explosive again this year.

But this season is simply all about being together.

"It's really a dream come true. Like Coach Yash said, you didn't really know if it was going to come. Things were iffy. I missed out on my junior track season. A lot of people missed out on those spring sports and you're like 'oh man, this can't happen again.' It's just fantastic to be out here with the guys and acutally starting to practice which I could wear a mask all day if I could be out here playing football," said senior receiver Landon Peterson.

"It's a different feel this year because there's no conference championship. There's nothing like that. But just to be able to play is kind of the reward this year. We're super excited about that. Kids just want to be out here and they just wanted a chance," said head coach Tom Yashinsky.

Onalaska will host West Salem in the season opener on September 25.