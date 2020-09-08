Victims, feminists take over Mexico human rights office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of feminists and crime victims has taken over the offices of Mexico’s governmental Human Rights Commission, leading to a stand-off in which both sides are expressing worries about rights violations. The activists who started the takeover last week have refused to leave, and they vow to turn the commission’s historic building in Mexico City’s colonial-era downtown into a shelter for victims. They have taken paintings of Mexican heroes from the building’s walls and painted them with graffiti. The rights commission, for its part, voiced concerns Tuesday concern about the safety of case files kept in the building.