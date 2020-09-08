When will tourists return to Africa? Continent must guess

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Africa’s tourism sector is struggling to cope with the drop in international travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates the drop in travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will see Africa lose between $53 billion and $120 billion in contributions to its GDP in 2020. Kenya expects at least a 60% drop in tourism revenue this year. South Africa a 75% drop. South Africa’s borders, including virtually all international flights, have been closed for nearly six months and there are no signs of them reopening. South Africa’s Tourism Business Council says 1.2 million tourism-related jobs are already impacted. That’s close to 10% of total jobs in Africa’s most developed economy and the total damage isn’t yet clear.