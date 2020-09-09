Another leading opposition activist detained in Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have detained one of the last leading member of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lawyer Maxim Znak, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with the country’s leader of 26 years on a transition of power, was taken out of the council’s office by unidentified people in ski masks. His associate, Gleb German, said Znak only had time to text message “masks” before they took the phone away from him. Belarusian prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into members of the Coordination Council, accusing them of undermining national security.