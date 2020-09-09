Brewers hit 5 homers and 8 doubles, pound Tigers 19-0

DETROIT (AP) — Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Detroit Tigers 19-0. Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee ahit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits. It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh on April 22, 2010. Detroit’s Matthew Boyd allowed seven runs in three-plus innings.