COVID-19 infections leap again at University of Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Coronavirus infections have continued to spread at the University of Georgia, with the school reporting more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. Reported Wednesday, the numbers push the 39,000-student university close to 2,600 total infections in the past four weeks. According to figures kept by The Associated Press, Clarke County is 23rd among U.S. counties for the most new cases per capita in the past 14 days. A rising positivity rate suggests things could be getting worse. The growing outbreak at the university comes as case numbers across Georgia continue to fall.