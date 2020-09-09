Crypt reopens, honors 2 figures key to Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS (AP) — The crypt under the plaza in front of Notre Dame Cathedral, spared during the 2019 fire that devastated the medieval edifice, reopened to the public Wednesday after a painstaking cleaning to remove lead dust that spewed from the blaze. The Archeological Crypt of Notre Dame features an exhibition focused on two figures central to the cathedral, writer Victor Hugo, who brought the character of the hunchback to the world, and architect Eugene Viollet-Le_Duc, who designed the soaring spire felled in last year’s April 15, 2019 fire. It took multiple cleanings to ready the crypt for the public.