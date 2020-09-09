English warned limits on gatherings may last til Christmas

LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says new limits on social gatherings in England to six people are set to stay in place for the “foreseeable future,” potentially until or even through Christmas. Hancock said Wednesday that the new limit, which will come into force and be enforceable by law from Monday, will provide “more clarity” to people and should help keep a lid on a recent sharp spike in new coronavirus cases. One of the reasons for the pick-up in cases is that many people have just got confused over the past few months as the lockdown restrictions have been eased, notably over how they relate to gatherings both in and out of the home.