Ethiopian region votes, defying federal government and PM

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — People have begun voting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa’s second most populous country. Tigray officials have warned that an intervention by the federal government would amount to a “declaration of war.” They objected to the postponement of the national election, once set for August, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the extension of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s time in office. Ethiopia’s upper house of parliament has called Wednesday’s election unconstitutional. Ethiopia’s leader has ruled out a military intervention, but there are fears any punitive measures could escalate tensions.