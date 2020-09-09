 Skip to Content

Five arrested in weekend burglary

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - Five people, all under the age of 20, were arrested for their part in a burglary early Saturday morning.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at Stop N Go in Rockland around 5:00 a.m.

Surveillance video showed that that 3 individuals wearing dark clothing entered the store. The suspects took over $1,000 worth of merchandise. They also caused damaged to the shop while entering through a window.

La Crosse County Deputies located an unoccupied vehicle on September 8th which contained evidence from the burglary. They later identified the driver as 17-year-old Ian Lastofka. According to the Sheriff's Office, Lastofka and a juvenile admitted to driving.

The sheriff's office identified 19-year-old Jaden C. Fargen, 19-year-old Jeremiah J. Nagel, and 19-year-old Trey A. Donskey entered the store to allegedly commit the burglary.

The press released stated that a search warrant was conducted in Bangor which recovered the stolen items.

Adult suspects were all arrested for burglary on September 8th. The juvenile was referred for the charge of burglary.

