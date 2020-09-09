Flags of Honor event this weekend in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - There will be 600 American flags on display this weekend at Village Park in West Salem to celebrate community heroes of all kinds.

The Berg Hemker Olson American Legion Post 51 in West Salem has organized the event to honor not only veterans, but also people who serve in various positions as community heroes. Tags with each person's name on them will be placed on the flags.

"It can be a veteran, but we've also had tags to honor fire department members, police department members, doctors, EMT's, first responders, teachers, anyone that someone views as their hero," said Rita Schmitz, a volunteer with American Legion Post 51.

The display is open to the public starting Friday morning. There will be a chicken-q on Saturday as well as food available Sunday. A local musician will close out the event at 3 p.m. on Sunday with a playing of "Taps".