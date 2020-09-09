Florida Highway Patrol: Trooper kills suspect after chase

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a suspect who opened fire after crashing a stolen car during a short chase. The highway patrol said Wednesday that a trooper tried to stop the driver for driving recklessly on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County on Tuesday night, but it sped off. The highway patrol says the car crashed into another vehicle and the driver got out, firing shots at responding troopers. A trooper returned fire, killing the suspect. The names of the trooper and the suspect were not released. The trooper has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation.