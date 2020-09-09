General says US cutting troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. general for the Middle East says the number of American troops in Iraq will drop this month from about 5,200 to 3,000. Gen. Frank McKenzie said while visiting Iraq on Wednesday that the reduction demonstrates American confidence in the abilities of Iraq’s own security forces again the Islamic State group. The announcement comes as President Donald Trump is trying to make the case that he has fulfilled promises of four years ago to bring U.S. combat troops home as he tries to secure a second term. The administration says it also intends to announce further troop withdrawals from Afghanistan soon.