German minister slams press watchdog’s police column ruling

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official has criticized the country’s independent press watchdog for ruling that a left-wing newspaper’s column disparaging the police was covered by freedom of speech. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the verdict was “intolerable” because it played down what he considered libelous comments about the police. The German Press Council ruled Tuesday that the column in the Tageszeitung daily, headlined “All cops are unfit for work,” had addressed structural problems within the police force, such as far-right extremism, violence and racism, in a satirical way. The columnist had suggested that police officers would be better off working on garbage dumps.