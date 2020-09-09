GOP, DFL Chairs sound off on election, Hagedorn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Republicans held an event at the Trump Victory field office in Rochester Tuesday. They were trying to generate more enthusiasm from voters for the 2020 general election.

With the election a mere 56 days away, both parties are reaching out to voters to garner enough support for a big voter turnout and to help push their candidates into the winner's circle.

Minnesota Republican Party Jennifer Carnahan said she and her team have been all over southern Minnesota knocking on doors, making phone calls, and talking to people about what is important to them and to help push voters towards another term for President Donald Trump.

"Concern around law and order," said Carnahan. "I think people are very nervous and anxious about the continued chaos and destruction we've seen in Minneapolis and St. Paul two times now this summer."

Meanwhile, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party Chair Ken Martin said his party is talking to voters through different means such as phone calls, text messages and other mediums about their party's concerns.

"The biggest issue still, not surprisingly, is health care," said Martin. "It's still chief among all issues as people's anxiety as having access to affordable health care. The second issue of course is the economy."

Both parties also talked about the recent release of Congressman Jim Hagedorn's internal review of his office's spending practices.

"I think what's going to be important on Nov. 3 is that Congressman Hagedorn has worked incredibly hard over the past 2 years," said Carnahan, who is also Hagedorn's wife. "He's done a lot of good things for this district whether it be medical care, whether it be agriculture, whether it be small business and those are going to be the things people remember when they go to the polls."

"Look, I am not satisfied at all with the results of Congressman Hagedorn's report that he released," said Martin. "There was serious wrongdoing involving hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money. Jim Hagedorn had already lied to the people of Minnesota about this scandal and so we should just not take him at his word here. We need a real investigation by folks with subpoena power so we can get to the bottom of what's going on here."

Early voting in Minnesota starts on Sept. 18 with general election day on Nov. 3rd.

You can click here to register if you're not yet registered to vote.