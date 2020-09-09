Democratic primary for NH governor too early to call

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu easily defeated two longshot primary challengers to secure his spot on the November ballot, but the race between Democrats Dan Feltes and Andru Volinsky is too early to call. With almost 91% of the precincts reporting by early Wednesday morning, Feltes led Volinsky by just under 4,000 votes out of more than 130,000 votes counted. While Volinsky hadn’t conceded, Feltes claimed victory late Tuesday night, vowing to prove the pundits wrong and defeat Sununu. Sununu, seeking a third term, defeated conservative activist Karen Testerman and a Keene man who had changed his name to “Nobody.”