La Crosse Community Foundation celebrates 90 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Foundation is celebrating 90 years of philanthropy in the area.

What started as a small operation has now given more than $60 million in grants and scholarships to the community. The foundation receives donations from community members, and those donations are used as the "building blocks" for permanent endowment funds. The foundation then invests those funds and uses the annual earnings to provide grants.

"So much of what La Crosse Community Foundation has been able to do is because of our donors and our donors and their philanthropic passions, their charitable giving plays a large part in what makes La Crosse County such a wonderful place to call home," said executive director Jamie Schloegel.

While the foundation's mission has generally stayed the same over the last 90 years, COVID-19 has lead to a slight change in focus.

"We've shifted a lot of our grant making priorities to be able to support those who are most in need due to loss of income from the pandemic," said Schloegel. "So many non-profits have lost revenue especially arts organizations, organizations that rely on fundraising events and membership dues."

Board of Directors Member for the La Crosse Concert Band Abbie Leithold-Gerzema said that their group relies on income from the foundation to continue playing each year.

"In 2004 we started a partnership with them where we started an endowment fund with the La Crosse Community Foundation," said Leithold-Gerzema. "Now over the years that endowment fund has provided some really significant income for us."

Crucial income that was needed even though the band wasn't able to play much this year.

"We are still planning for next season so we still have some expenses and there are lots of arts organizations that sadly weren't able to do these performances," said Leithold-Gerzema. "The foundation is a great way to continue to support those arts organizations."

On Wednesday, the La Crosse Community Foundation announced a gift back to the community to celebrate 90 years. They will provide an extra $90,000 in grants to local non-profits through the end of the year on top of what they already have planned to give.