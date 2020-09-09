Law enforcement Roundtable discussion about policing in Wisconsin

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - More than 20 officers from more than a dozen police departments discussed the challenges they face in Wisconsin communities.

The main topic at this meeting was public safety. Among those who attended the discussion was 3rd District candidate Derrick Van Orden and 32nd Senate District candidate Dan Kapanke.

"We have great officers that want to do the right thing, and I think that instills confidence in citizens that their safety is a top priority. People want to feel safe in their homes," Kapanke said. "If a riot shows up and criminal activity shows up, who are they going to call? They are going to call the police. If we have to have confidence in our police that they will come and do the right job."

Van Orden said in current times, public safety is a big issue across America, and that democratic leaders are part of the blame.

"There are people lighting buildings on fire and killing American citizens in the streets. The reason why there is a lack of public safety is that Democrats are running these cities for decades," Van Orden said. "Democratic leaders have shown they are incapable of managing a city and protecting their citizens, they have failed at the first duty of government, and that is public safety."

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said La Crosse law enforcement had come a long way with diversity training but not as nearly as close as where they want to be and have more work to do.

"We need to get the message out that we all need to work together and support law enforcement," Wolf said. "I believe that de-funding law enforcement is not going to do anybody any good. People will not feel safe within their homes if something like this happens."

Other topics included mental health issues for law enforcement, federal legislation, law enforcement training, and police funding.