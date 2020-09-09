House panel approves bill to combat doping in horse racing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key House committee has given bipartisan approval to legislation to create national standards for the horse racing industry to prevent fatalities and discourage illegal medication practices. The Senate’s top Republican says he will press to pass the bill before the year is out. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, whose state is home to top breeding outfits and the Kentucky Derby, introduced the legislation. He teamed up with Democrats from California and New York, which are home to top racetracks and breeding operations as well. The move comes after the racing industry has been hit by a series of doping scandals and a rash of fatal breakdowns in recent years.