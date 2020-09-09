Minnesota reports 282 more COVID-19 cases, testing numbers decrease

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported that 282 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, as the state reported a decrease in testing compared to recent weeks.

Ten of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials reported more than 5,300 COVID-19 tests completed in Wednesday's update, a decrease from recent weeks. A total of about 1,621,174 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, MDH said. The Department reported that about 1,204,193 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 81,868 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 8,917 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 75,055 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that seven more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Three of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,869 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department reported that 1,364 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Wednesday, there are 263 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 137 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's two more people hospitalized in the ICU, and four more patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Tuesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

