Molino scores 2 goals, Minnesota United beats FC Dallas 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored two goals, Mason Toye added his first goal of the season, and Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 3-1. Immediately following a Dallas turnover, Robin Lod’s through ball led Toye into the area for a left-footed finish that rolled between the legs of goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck to open the scoring in the 11th minute. Molina, in the middle of the area, first-timed a one-touch pass by Romain Métanire into the net to make it 2-0 in the 28th. Ricardo Pepi and Santiago Mosquera each scored for FC Dallas, which had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.