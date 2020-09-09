New Brewers license plates available at DMV

(WXOW) - Milwaukee Brewers fans can now get their hands on new license plates from the Division of Motor Vehicles or DMV.

Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced two new designs available on the DMV website.

The new plates match up with the teams new uniforms for the 2020 season, featuring navy, yellow, and royal blue colors.

Fees for the special license plates include:

$25 annual donation. This fee, less a 2 percent licensing fee to Major League Baseball, goes to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District dedicated solely to Ballpark maintenance. The donation may be tax-deductible.

$15 issuance fee.

Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable)

According to the DMV, Brewers plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.