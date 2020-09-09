NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing dozens of patients, including the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, now faces federal charges. Robert Hadden was charged with six counts of inducing others to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. The charges were announced Wednesday by Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. She says Hadden was a predator in a white coat who disguised sexual abuse as a normal part of medically necessary examinations. Hadden had avoided prison time but surrendered his medical license in an earlier plea deal with state prosecutors. An attorney for Hadden declined comment.