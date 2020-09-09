Political gridlock expected to halt relief legislation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Most members of Congress and the Senate can agree, a second COVID-19 relief package for the U.S. is needed.

What that relief looks like and how much the government should shell out continues to be the center of discussion.

U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia told News 19 earlier this week that in order to keep recovery on track, a reasonable and targeted bill is needed.

"Congressional Democrats have been demanding extravagant spending," said Scalia. "I have to wonder whether they really want a bill to help the American people right now or they want to see things go more slowly."

Republicans introduced a $500 billion dollar package on Tuesday that looks at addressing school aid, new money for vaccines and testing, and a second round of the paycheck protection program. The new legislation does not include $1,200 stimulus checks for taxpayers who make under a certain figure.

Scalia believes the legislation should build off the prior CARES Act, passed in spring.

"The president acted so quickly in March with Congress on the paycheck protection program, those economic impact payments for individual american taxpayers, and also additional unemployment support those measures have been very important, and I think we could use some more of that," said Scalia. "The paycheck protection program could use some more support."

Democrats believe more spending for state and local government, more jobless benefits, and help for renters and homeowners will aid with the recovery. Political experts believe this gridlock could put any sort of relief in jeopardy.

"I wouldn't count on it and as much as people are hurting and really need that money," said Rick Klein, political director for ABC. "We just haven't seen any movement in terms of the hill negotiations. The closer we get to the election, the more difficult it is to see a bipartisan compromise because everything has become so political. The two sides have been dug in for weeks now."

The Republican plan is up for a vote on Thursday in the Senate.