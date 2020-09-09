Serbia suspends war games in Belarus, alleges EU ‘pressure’

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has suspended all foreign military exercises on the eve of planned maneuvers with Russia in Belarus. Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said the government’s decision came “after tremendous and undeserved pressure” from the European Union. Serbia’s troops were to join Russian and Belarusian troops in five days of military maneuvers starting Thursday in Belarus, where massive protests against the long-time president have roiled the country for a month. Serbia’s staunchly pro-Russian defense minister says the six-month suspension includes all military exercises, including those with NATO forces. He said the European Union’s “pressure” was part of EU “hysteria” and “increasing (Western) attacks against our country.” There was no response from Brussels.