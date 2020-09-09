Soggy conditions continue

It’s another day under the gloomy, grey, and rainy skies. Showers will stay light and occasional through tonight, so keep the umbrella in hand.

Yesterday La Crosse received less than half an inch. Throughout the Coulee Region, accumulations were between half an inch to one inch. Today's accumulations will be potentially even less due to the weakening and exiting system.

Cold high temperatures

Yesterday La Crosse tied the coldest high temperatures of 54 degrees. Today will be the more likely chance to break the cold high record. Today’s record is 56 degrees set back in 1901 so that means our temperatures today cannot surpass 56 degrees.

Out the door temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s. There will not be large fluctuations in the temperatures today due to the grey skies. So it will be likely to break the record with our rainy day!

Drying & “warming”

A few showers may linger south of I-90 tomorrow morning. But as showers head out the clouds will start to break apart. Areas of sunshine will be possible Thursday with temperatures back to the 60s.

If clear skies are around for areas north of I-90 Thursday and Friday morning, frost is possible. Under clear skies with a moist air mass, it will be easy for frost to develop if temperatures drop to near 37 degrees. Stay aware of any frost advisories and protect your garden.

Heading into Friday, temperatures will continue to warm. Temperatures will stay in the 60s, but at least it's warmer than our early-week temperatures. Then rainfall works back into the forecast late Friday into Saturday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett