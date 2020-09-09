Think 2020’s disasters are wild? Experts see worse in future

Wildfires are raging in California and Oregon. The Atlantic has seen a record number of tropical storms for this time of year. Phoenix keeps breaking heat records. Death Valley saw 130-degree heat and Iowa got smacked by a derecho. Climate-connected disasters seem everywhere in the crazy year 2020. But scientists Wednesday say it’ll get worse. They say in 20 years or so we’ll look back at 2020 and marvel about how the disasters weren’t so bad. What’s happening is the basic physics of climate change. Scientists know it will only get crazier because what we’re seeing now is what they foresaw 20 years ago would happen.