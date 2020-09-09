Trump, Biden family members bring campaign messages to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is getting extra attention from the campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden this week.

Donald Trump Jr. will lead a rally in Duluth on Wednesday night. Jill Biden was set to visit an elementary school in Prior Lake with Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Education Minnesota President Denise Specht.

Presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump will lead an event at the Twin Cities airport Thursday night. Trump lost Minnesota by only about 45,000 votes in 2016 and has made carrying the state a priority this year.

The president last campaigned in Minnesota on Aug. 17 in Mankato.