Woodward defends decision to withhold Trump’s virus comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward, facing widespread criticism for only now revealing President Donald Trump’s early concerns about the severity of the coronavirus, says he needed time to be sure that Trump’s private comments from February were accurate. In Woodward’s upcoming book on Trump, “Rage,” the president is quoted saying the virus was highly contagious and “deadly stuff” at a time he was publicly dismissing it as no worse than the flu. Woodward tells The Associated Press that his mission was to determine, “What did he know and when did he know it?”