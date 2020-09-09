Zimbabwe government announces mining ban in national parks

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s government says it has banned mining in its national parks, but an environmental group that had taken court action to stop the development of a coal mine in an elephant-rich park said on Wednesday that it will insist on “more than just words.” Reports that a Chinese firm had started exploratory work to mine coal within Hwange National Park alarmed environmental and wildlife groups, who took legal action to stop it. In an apparent response to the legal proceedings, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the government will not allow mining in national parks. The Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association, which applied to the High Court to stop the planned mining, welcomed the government’s statement but said it would continue to press for a legal ban on mining in parks.