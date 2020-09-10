Appeals court hears Baltimore’s aerial surveillance case

A panel of federal appeals court judges appear to have differing views on whether an aerial surveillance program should continue to be tested as a crime-fighting tool in Baltimore. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Virginia, heard oral arguments remotely Thursday. That came during an appeal if a federal district court decision denying a request from the American Civil Liberties Union to temporarily block the pilot program of the Baltimore Police Department. The arguments during the hearing centered on whether the program violates people’s reasonable expectation of privacy regarding movement, and results in indiscriminate searches without a warrant.