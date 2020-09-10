Biden: ‘I hope I don’t take the bait’ in debate with Trump

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden says he hopes to avoid “taking the bait” when he meets Donald Trump in their first presidential debate later this month. Biden said Thursday during a fundraiser that he hopes he doesn’t get baited into a brawl because that’s the only place Trump is comfortable. Biden’s comments offer a hint at how the former vice president is looking at the upcoming debate on September 29, in Cleveland, Ohio. Biden has previously said he plans to be a “fact checker” on the debate stage. But on Thursday he suggested his strategy in the debate will be focused more on drawing a contrast with Trump on competency and policy,