Black woman’s party death gets renewed scrutiny in Georgia

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — The 2018 death of a Black woman during an adult sleepover party in northern Georgia is getting renewed attention since authorities launched a new investigation. The family of 40-year-old Tamla Horsford has long suspected foul play after she was found dead in the yard of a Forsyth County home. Sheriff’s investigators concluded she died after accidentally falling from a second-story deck. Detectives also found marijuana and a high level of alcohol in her blood. Still, questions about Horsford’s death gained traction on social media amid the recent outcry against racial injustice. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation agreed to take the case in June.