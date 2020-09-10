Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse open new club in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse unveiled its newest club located in Holmen. Many community partners involved in making this club happen, among those are the founders of Festival Food grocery store, Dave and Barb Skogen.

Jake Erickson, the Executive Director for Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, said the Skogens generous donation is a big part of why this was all possible.

"Up until about 15 months ago, the Boys and Girls Club did not have plans of expanding in the Holmen community, but thanks to their generosity we are here, we have this beautiful facility, and we are ready to serve kids," said Erickson.

The facility will serve as an inter-generational space for elders and children, as it will also house the Holmen Area Community Center.

As of now, the club is serving as an All-Academic Resource Center to help support virtual learning.

Kristina Schoh, the Board of Directors for Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, said all 40,000 square footage inside the facility would be used to its fullest potential.

"I know for myself this is a personal passion of mine to see the beauty of this space come to life," Schoh said. "I am positive this space will bring joy to so many for years to come."

Most programming is offered virtually now. The club will provide services including nutrition and exercise, family programming, character and leadership development.