EU force intercepts tanker with jet fuel headed to Libya

ROME (AP) — The European Union maritime force enforcing the U.N. arms embargo on Libya says it intercepted and redirected a tanker headed for Libya. The mission said Thursday it was sending the tanker to an EU port for further investigation after determining it was carrying jet fuel in possible violation of the embargo. The MV Royal Diamond 7 was en route Thursday from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates to Benghazi, Libya, when members of the EU force’s Operation Irini boarded the ship about 90 miles north of the Libyan city of Derna. The mission noted that jet fuel is considered military material by the U.N., which has authorized the EU force to seize weapons and halt weapons-transporting ships bound for Libya.