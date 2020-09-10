EU Parliament suspends Suu Kyi from Sakharov Prize community

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament has suspended Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi from the Sakharov Prize community on Thursday because of her “failure to act and her acceptance” of the oppression of the Rohingya Muslim ethnic group. A long-time political prisoner before she came to power, Suu Kyi was once admired for her non-violent struggle against Myanmar’s military rule that won her the 1991 Nobel Peace prize. In recent years, she has been rejected internationally for Myanmar’s oppression of the Rohingya. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape the army’s brutal counterinsurgency campaign in 2017.