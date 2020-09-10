European Central Bank’s stimulus train to keep on rolling

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has left its key stimulus policies unchanged with almost a trillion euros still in the pipeline to bolster the eurozone economy’s rebound from the severe coronavirus shutdowns. The pause may only be a prelude to even more stimulus later this year as the ECB and global counterparts such as the US Federal Reserve make clear their determination to do maintain their massive support to limit the damage from the virus outbreak. The bank’s governing council made the decision Thursday.