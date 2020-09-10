Gold Star families fault Trump on alleged ‘loser’ remarks

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Two Gold Star families on Thursday criticized disparaging remarks President Donald Trump allegedly made about veterans and those in the military. The families of Pfc. John Hart and Lance Cpl. Travis Desiato — both Bedford natives who were killed serving in Iraq — spoke out in front of the Hart-Desiato Bridge, which was dedicated in honor of the two in 2018. Trump has faced criticism for allegedly denigrating American war dead as “losers” and “suckers.” He has denied the allegation, first reported by The Atlantic magazine last week. Joseph DeSiato, father of Travis, said the pair joined the military after the 9/11 attacks.