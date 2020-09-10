Peru’s Indigenous turn to ancestral remedies to fight virus

PUCALLPA, Peru (AP) — As COVID-19 spread quickly through Peru’s Amazon, the Indigenous Shipibo community decided to turn to the wisdom of their ancestors. Hospitals were far away, short on doctors and running out of beds. Even if they could get in, many of the ill were too fearful to go. So Mery Fasabi gathered herbs, steeped them in boiling water and instructed her loved ones to breathe in the vapors. She also made syrups of onion and ginger to help clear congested airways. The pandemic’s ruthless march through Peru – the country with the world’s highest per-population confirmed COVID-19 mortality rate – has compelled many Indigenous groups to find their own remedies.