Police defend handling of protests over Daniel Prude’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester’s outgoing police chief has defended his officers’ response to protests over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, which included the use of pepper balls. Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and his command team responded to occasionally pointed questions from members of Rochester’s city council during an online briefing. There have been protests in Rochester for a week over the death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died several days after being restrained by police March 23. Mayor Lovely Warren told council members she hopes to get an interim chief in place to serve through next June before Singletary retires at the end of the month.