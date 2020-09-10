Politics plague Israeli virus response ahead of holidays

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long cultivated a symbiotic relationship with the country’s ultra-Orthodox parties, doling out generous subsidies and leaving their insular way of life unperturbed in exchange for ironclad backing that has helped crown him Israel’s longest serving leader. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic raging and the Jewish High Holy days approaching, Netanyahu finds himself caught between his ultra-Orthodox partners and the need to drive down surging infection rates. This balancing act that could plunge the entire country into a new lockdown ahead of the holidays.