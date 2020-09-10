Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A football-starved nation is getting its games back with the start of the NFL season, but many worry that attending games or get-togethers will lead to a new surge in coronavirus infections. NFL football will kick off Thursday in Kansas City at a stadium that’s allowing 17,000 fans inside. Those spectators may be able to physically distance in the stands, but whether they’re able to do so at concessions or in bathrooms is a different story. Experts fear more outbreaks as the virus has started to slow its spread.