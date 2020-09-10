Reynolds: Des Moines students must return to classroom

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has urged Des Moines school officials to give up their effort to educate all students remotely because of the coronavirus after two judges decided the state can impose its rules on school districts. Reynolds on Thursday said the state’s largest district is alone in refusing to develop a plan for in-person instruction. She says judges in Polk and Johnson counties ruled that the state can require local districts to hold in-person classes, even if there are increased health risks from the coronavirus. Iowa on Thursday reported 819 confirmed new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths.