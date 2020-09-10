Top Belarus activist says authorities threatened to kill her

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A prominent opposition activist who resisted her forcible expulsion from Belarus by ripping up her passport has accused Belarusian authorities of threatening to kill her. Maria Kolesnikov said in a formal complaint released by her lawyer on Thursday that law enforcement agents put a bag on her head and drove her to the border with Ukraine before she fought her removal and was jailed. She alleged the agents told her they would get her out of Belarus “alive or in fragments.” Opposition activists came under increasing pressure this week as Belarus marked a month since massive demonstrations broke out against President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term.