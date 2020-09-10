Trump heads to big rally amid virus, Woodward book fallout

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading for a rally in battleground Michigan Thursday as he tries to move past revelations that he was determined to play down the threat of the coronavirus last winter —even as he talked of the dangers in private. He’s getting new pushback concerning the virus and his rallies, too. Local leaders are worried that the rallies are growing in size and flouting public health guidelines intended to halt the spread of the virus. This week, the state of Nevada became the first to scuttle Trump’s plans for rallies initially set for Las Vegas and Reno. Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also raised alarms about Thursday’s event.