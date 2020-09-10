7 killed in protests over police custody death in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Violent clashes erupted in Colombia’s capital following the death of a man in police custody, with angry citizens setting fire to city buses, vandalizing police stations and squaring off with officers in confrontations that killed seven people. The wave of violence Thursday was in response to a video showing two officers holding down a 43-year-old man being tasered as he begged them to stop and highlights long simmering tensions over excessive use of force by the police. Authorities said 56 police stations were damaged, eight city buses burned, and 175 civilians injured during the unrest – including 66 hit by bullets.