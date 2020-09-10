UW-La Crosse dorm placed on shelter in place

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse released their COVID-19 dashboard to students, faculty, and staff on Thursday through an email.

In that release, Dr. Abby Deyo and Chief Hill, leaders of the UW-L COVID response team, are calling for a shelter in place at Coate Hall effective immediately. A RAVE Alert was sent out to students for notification.

In the release sent to students, faculty, and staff, Dr. Abby Deyo and Chief Allen Hill stated, "While the data there reflects reporting as of yesterday afternoon, we have become aware today of a surge in positive test results that are not yet reflected in the dashboard."

Dr. Deyo and Chief Hill added that they've seen this situation play out on campuses across the country and if students do not start holding each other accountable then the semester will end online.

"We continue to field reports of large gatherings, folks failing to follow mask and distancing guidelines, and students choosing to dismiss quarantine and isolation instructions. This has led to a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus. This threatens the wellbeing of everyone in our broader community, especially those who are at risk," read the release.

Also on Thursday, the COVID Response Team released a new tool that will serve as a hub for information on testing, positive cases, and quarantine/isolation space on campus.

You can access the dashboard by clicking here.

The dashboard is updated daily after 4:30 p.m. with data from our Student Health Center and Residence Life; data that is also reported to UW System.