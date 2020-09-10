Wildfires sweep into Brazil park harboring jaguars

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Wildfire has infiltrated a Brazilian state park known for its population of jaguars, as firefighters, environmentalists and ranchers in the world’s largest tropical wetlands region struggle to smother record blazes. The fire had surrounded the Meeting of the Waters park, located at the border of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul states, but rivers for days had kept the blazes at bay. Then wind carried sparks into the park and flames have been wreaking destruction for over a week. The Pantanal area has thousands of plant and animal species and abounds with jaguars.