Wisconsin court sets up possible delay in absentee mailing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) –The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered that no absentee ballots be mailed until it gives the go-ahead or makes any future ruling about who should be on the ballot.

The order Thursday came in a lawsuit filed by Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins who asked the state’s highest court to take up his challenge of a Wisconsin Elections Commission decision keeping him off the ballot.

This decision comes a week before the election officials planned to send out absentee ballots to voters and some ballot may have already been sent out to voters, according to WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

The court order is asking WEC “to provide the court definite factual information about whether and when absentee ballots have, in fact, been printed, requested, and mailed.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadline to provide this to the high court is 5:00 p.m. today.

Rapper Kanye West, in a separate case, is also trying to get on the ballot after the commission rejected him.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press