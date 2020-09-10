Cotter girls, Lancer boys take triangular

La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW) With COVID-19 protocols eliminated big invitationals, cross country teams are forced to improvise this fall.

So no Crazy Buffalo Invite in La Crescent.

Instead it was a three-team triangular with Dover-Eyota and Cotter.

The La Crescent-Hokah boys took home the team title after earning the top 3 spots in the 4,000-meter race at Pine Creek Golf Course.

The Cotter girls captured the 2,3, and 4 spots on their way to the team title.

Here are the details:

Boys Team:

1. La Crescent-Hokah 23

2. Winona Cotter 51

3. Dover-Eyota 59

Top Five Finishers (4000 meters)

1. Cody Kowlaski (LCH) 14:59

2. Jack Redman (LCH) 15:08

3. Sam Culver (LCH) 15:24

4. John Fritts (Cot) 15:46

5. Cole Ebertowski (Cot) 15:54

Girls Team:

1. Winona Cotter 25

2. La Crescent-Hokah 47

3. Dover-Eyota 53

Top Five Finishers (4000 meters)

1. Malia Nelson (D-E) 16:39

2. Claire Ebertowski (Cot) 16:42

3. Aubrey Williams (Cot) 16:47

4. Sonja Semling (Cot) 16:51

5. Lydia Rosendahl (LCH) 17:05