Cotter girls, Lancer boys take triangular
La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW) With COVID-19 protocols eliminated big invitationals, cross country teams are forced to improvise this fall.
So no Crazy Buffalo Invite in La Crescent.
Instead it was a three-team triangular with Dover-Eyota and Cotter.
The La Crescent-Hokah boys took home the team title after earning the top 3 spots in the 4,000-meter race at Pine Creek Golf Course.
The Cotter girls captured the 2,3, and 4 spots on their way to the team title.
Here are the details:
Boys Team:
1. La Crescent-Hokah 23
2. Winona Cotter 51
3. Dover-Eyota 59
Top Five Finishers (4000 meters)
1. Cody Kowlaski (LCH) 14:59
2. Jack Redman (LCH) 15:08
3. Sam Culver (LCH) 15:24
4. John Fritts (Cot) 15:46
5. Cole Ebertowski (Cot) 15:54
Girls Team:
1. Winona Cotter 25
2. La Crescent-Hokah 47
3. Dover-Eyota 53
Top Five Finishers (4000 meters)
1. Malia Nelson (D-E) 16:39
2. Claire Ebertowski (Cot) 16:42
3. Aubrey Williams (Cot) 16:47
4. Sonja Semling (Cot) 16:51
5. Lydia Rosendahl (LCH) 17:05